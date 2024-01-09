Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot, says our unity, respect for our nation should always come first

Actress and model Poonam Pandey has decided to cancel her upcoming shoot in the Maldives after anti-India barbs by ministers of the Island country. In light of disrespectful remarks made by three Deputy Ministers in the Maldivian cabinet regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, the actress took a principled stand by prioritising national respect over monetary gains.

These ministers implied that the visit aimed to promote Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

Expressing her unwavering support, she posted on ‘X’, “It is essential to uphold the dignity of our country and its leaders. I stand firmly with the decision to suspend those who have shown disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our unity and respect for our nation should always come first.”