Prateik Babbar says Shabana Azmi has been very encouraging throughout his career

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Prateik Babbar, who will be soon working with the veteran actress Shabana Azmi in their upcoming film, has shared that the actress, who worked with his mother in ‘Arth’, has always been very encouraging throughout his entire career.

The duo will be seen in Michelin Star chef, and filmmaker Vikas Khanna’s ‘Imaginary Rain’. Recently, during an interview, Shabana got emotional as she opened up on always looking forward to working with him.

She said, “Yes, we had a reading on Thursday. Prateik is a spitting image of his mother. The resemblance is eerie. I was swept back in time. I am looking forward to starting shooting with Prateik.”

Now speaking on the same, Prateik extended his heartfelt gratitude towards working with her. He shared, “It was inevitable. Shabana ma’am has always been very encouraging throughout my career. Bumping into each other I’ve often expressed my wish to work with her.”

He further mentioned, “I was always very hopeful.. here we are.. it’s an honour and a privilege to be working with such a cinema legend.. life comes full circle in unexpected and beautiful ways.”

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
Nimrat Kaur on 'School Of Lies': Was astonished with the acuity that kids come with today
IPL 2023: 'I couldn't be more happy, he is a gun player', CSK coach hails Jadeja for match-winning performance
