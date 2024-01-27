Preity Zinta wishes ‘cherished’ friend Bobby Deol ‘lifetime of success, fun’ on 55th birthday

Actress Preity Zinta has wished her ‘Soldier’ co-star Bobby Deol, a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health and success, and shared how she always want to see her “cherished” friend happy.

Bobby is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday, and his dear friend Preity has a special wish for the ‘Badal’ actor. The duo have shared the screen space in movies like ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’, and ‘Heroes’.

Taking to her Instagram account, Preity dropped a wonderful throwback picture, which seems to be from a shoot wherein the duo are dressed in blingy costumes.

Bobby is seen holding a guitar, while Preity flaunts her dimpled smile.

Along with the picture, Preity wrote a birthday note: “Happy Birthday my darling @iambobbydeol Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health, success and fun times. I always wanna see you happy my most loved and cherished friend… See you soon, till then keep rocking n shocking everyone around you #HappyBirthday #LordBobby #Friendsforever #Ting.”

She gave the tune of the track ‘Jamal Kudu’ to her post. The song is pictured on Bobby, and is from his latest movie ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Bobby commented on the post and wrote: “Thanks so much my Preetam Singh.”

On the professional front, Bobby next has ‘Kanguva’, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, and ‘NBK 109’ in the pipeline.