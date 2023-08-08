scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Prem has opened up about his fandom for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying he is 'highly inspired' by SRK's hard work, dedication and his zeal for the work. 

By Agency News Desk
Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal
Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Set to make his acting debut with the action-thriller series ‘Commando’, Prem has opened up about his fandom for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying he is ‘highly inspired’ by SRK’s hard work, dedication and his zeal for the work. 

SRK definitely has one of the most inspiring stories of how he became the ‘King Khan’. His journey has helped aspiring actors to dream big.

Prem, who is dreaming to become a ‘star’ in Bollywood, also dreams to meet Shah Rukh Khan one day.

Talking about the same, Prem said: “I was a 11 year old kid, watching Shah Rukh Khan on ‘Yess Boss’ when I decided that I wanted to be an actor. All my life, I have idolised him and even before my family and friends, he was the first one to give me that initial push to dream of becoming an actor.”

“Infact, when I grew up, I went to Delhi only to study in his college, Hans Raj College and do theatre, where I truly found my footing in theatre. I am highly inspired by the kind of hard work, dedication and zeal he has for his work,” said Prem.

“There have been times when I have felt low and tired, but I keep reminding myself that if he can do it, I can too. One day I want to meet him and tell him that I am here because of him and the way he dreamt and worked hard. Debuting with ‘Commando’ has brought me a step closer to the dream of being like him and meeting Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'
Next article
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition
This May Also Interest You
News

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

Technology

Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy

Technology

$5 bn Google lawsuit over 'incognito mode' tracking close to trial

Sports

Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Technology

Apple 'meet with App Store experts' series to empower developers

Sports

India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Japanese firm Mixi launches $50 mn India-first fund to empower startups

Technology

Microsoft to soon bring third-party browser support for AI-powered Bing

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast faces $100 mn lawsuit from ghost kitchen partner

Sports

PSG sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US