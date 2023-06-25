scorecardresearch
Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) After the dialogues in the controversial film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were changed keeping in mind public sentiments, maker of the iconic TV serial ‘Ramayan’ from the late 1980s, Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar has expressed his views on it.

The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were: “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. From “baap“, the words have now been changed to “Lanka”.

Talking about the reworked lines, Prem Sagar told IANS: “The very fact that somebody has realised that you cannot play with the sentiments of millions and millions of Ram Bhakts is a big thing because of mistakes…. Will call it misjudgement because it can be a misjudgement also as they might have thought it will be a commercial hit idea but it might have backfired.”

He added: “So realising the mistake and then working on it is by itself a nice thing – to accept a mistake and move forward.”

“Ultimately, a film it is not like a book that anyone can read. If the masses don’t see then what is the gain in making a film?”

