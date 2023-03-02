scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough and she "cannot believe" it.

By News Bureau

It’s been seven years since actress Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough and she “cannot believe” it.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a clip. In the video, she kept her hands on Gene Goodenough’s eyes while spending time together in a swimming pool. They also posed for several selfies in the clip. Preity and Gene kissed each other as they looked into the camera.

“Happy Anniversary my love. Cannot believe it’s been 7 years since our wedding. Here’s to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories… #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting,” she wrote.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016, in Los Angeles, in an intimate ceremony. She became a mother in 2021.

Previous article
Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed
Next article
MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party
This May Also Interest You
News

Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: India trail Australia by 75 runs at lunch after Umesh, Ashwin heroics

News

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

News

Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

News

MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for 'Tiger 3'

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US