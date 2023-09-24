Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Sunday hailed the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in India, and also demanded its swift implementation. The statement of Priyanka comes amid the demand of the Opposition Congress for immediate implementation of the Bill.

On Thursday, the Women’s Reservation Bill was unanimously passed in Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed in Lok Sabha during the Special Session of the Parliament.

Now, 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House and in the State Assemblies will become a law and will be implemented after census and delimitation.

“Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone. The passing of the women’s reservation bill – ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here’s to an India that truly supports and empowers its women,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Notably, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi while demanding the implementation of the Bill had said: “Women’s Reservation is a central step in the empowerment of the women of India and it is a critical step, but when we read the fine print, we found something very interesting, two little subtexts were there, number one – this will be done after delimitation; number two – this will be done after census, what it means is that this bill will be implemented a decade from now.”

On work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Love Again’. She next has ‘Heads of State’ in the pipeline.