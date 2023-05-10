scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra felt like a 'doormat' in relationships before meeting hubby Nick Jonas

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about feeling like a “doormat” in her relationships before meeting her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas.

She revealed in the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about how most of the men she had dated made her think of herself as a ‘doormat’.

During the podcast, the actress was asked if she had any pattern while choosing her romantic partner.

She said: “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set.

“I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

Priyanka shared that she decided to give herself sometime before she met Nick.

“The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself.”

“I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home,” recalled Priyanka.

She said she soon realised she was being “self-destructive” and started feeling ‘invisible’ in her relationships.

–IANS

dc/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mexico football legend Antonio Carbajal dies at 93
Next article
Melissa McCarthy describes 'Little Mermaid' villain Ursula as 'Gal I want to have a drink with'
This May Also Interest You
News

Melissa McCarthy describes 'Little Mermaid' villain Ursula as 'Gal I want to have a drink with'

Sports

Mexico football legend Antonio Carbajal dies at 93

Technology

Cisco CEO meets PM Modi, doubles down on local manufacturing

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Hussamuddin and Nishant assure record three medals for India

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Delhi study finds brain structures to help treat blindness

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds how Covid-19 may induce lasting pain

Technology

Meta expands Ads on Reels test with new performance-based payout model

News

Palash Sen’s musical short film explores love, identity in Himachal

News

K'taka polls: Rishab Shetty comes to vote in 'Kantara' getup, wins hearts with simplicity

Sports

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contracts list for 2023-24

News

Paul Rudd loves that 'there's nothing extraordinary' about Ant-Man

Sports

Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away

Technology

Distribution & logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

Technology

Declined other job offers and master's programme: Sacked LinkedIn worker

News

Rajamouli wishes all the best to Chatrapathi team

News

Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs

Sports

FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets to leave club at the end of season

News

Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US