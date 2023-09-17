Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls her marriage the ‘greatest joy’ of her life

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her marriage with American popstar husband Nick Jonas and has called him the greatest joy of her life. Nick turned 31 on September 16, with his wife, 41, marking the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

She shared a series of photos, including a selfie, where she kissed her husband’s cheek alongside a solo shot of Jonas playing golf with one of her doing the same.

The actress also shared a shot of the couple’s daughter, Malti Marie.

“Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life,” Chopra wrote of her husband.

“You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby.”

Priyanka also tagged the post’s location as “Heaven”, indicating her happiness with marriage.

The actress also shared a photo from the band’s Dodgers Stadium show in which she’s wearing a cutout dress and staring sultrily at Jonas. “Incredible weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

The ‘Jealous’ singer shared the same photo on his Instagram, too, as he reflected on his excitement at performing at the L.A. venue.

“From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment.”

The actress also shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Omaha see you tonight! #thetour #happybirthdaynick”, People reported.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Ohama, Nebraska, as they continue their nationwide tour, Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.

Since Jonas kicked off the tour with his brothers in August, Chopra has been supportive of her husband, who she wed in 2018.

After opening night at Yankee Stadium, she called him “a magnet” as she raved about the band’s show on Instagram.

Since then, she’s attended several stops on the tour to support Nick, Kevin and Joe.