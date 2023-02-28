scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra plays an elite spy with no past memory in 'Citadel' first-look

The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series 'Citadel' were unveiled recently and they show Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By News Bureau

The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ were unveiled recently and they show Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a deadly gun-toting avatar which she balances by setting the mercury on fire with her look. Her character is revealed to be an elite spy, Nadia Sinh in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo.

‘Citadel’ tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Manticore is a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They continue to be hidden from the world, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

‘Citadel’ has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

‘Citadel’ and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Previous article
Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images online
Next article
Mohd Danish’s romantic single ‘O Maahi’ featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US