Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra dropped her medical practice during her prep for Miss World

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has shared that she took a break from her medical practice in order to be with Priyanka

By Agency News Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has shared that she took a break from her medical practice in order to be with Priyanka, after her daughter won the Miss India beauty pageant, and had to go Mumbai to prepare for the Miss World pageant which proved to be life changing decision.

She said: “The biggest change that happened was when Priyanka won the pageant. She became Miss India and she had to go for the Miss World competition. Our family was not too happy about it as she was very good in her studies and they didn’t want me disturbing her – she was to give her 12th board, that’s a very critical time.”

Speaking on ‘The Habit Coach With Ashdin Doctor by IVM Podcasts’, she further mentioned: “But she had just returned from Boston and her education in America for high school is very different from our school education in India, so she needed to take a gap year to catch up with the Indian students who were far ahead. And she wanted to take Science. So we decided to give her a gap year and in that gap year this opportunity happened.”

Talking about Priyanka’s preparations for Miss World, she said: “She (Priyanka) became Miss India and she had moved to Bombay to prepare for the Miss World pageant. And that’s when my family put down a condition, that she will only go if one of her parents is with her all the time. So we sat down and had a discussion as we had a very big practice at that time.”

She continued: “My husband said ‘don’t worry I’ll take care of your practice we will hire someone. And for a daughter it is much better to have her mum around, where I would know half the things and what to do’.”

Madhu revealed that he was a very conservative father, a typical Punjabi father, in a caring and protective manner. “So it was decided that I would go. So I just dropped my practice overnight and went with her to Bombay. That was a life changing decision for me,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
