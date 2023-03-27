scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

"Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father," says Prosenjit Chatterjee for Amazon Original series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

By Glamsham Editorial
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy's look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father
Prosenjit Chatterjee as Srikant Roy in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee

Prime Video recently announced fictional drama Jubilee that has left the audience excited ever since the first look of the series. The Amazon Original series which is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama, interwoven with multiple characters – a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee – and their dreams and ambitions. It features the Bumba Da aka Bengal cinema’s superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as studio head, Srikant Roy, of the illustrious Roy Talkies. Ever since the announcement of Jubilee, which is also the superstar’s first OTT series, his fans have been excited for the series premiere.

Speaking of this character, the legendary actor shares, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series packs an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.

Previous article
Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays
Next article
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

News

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US