Pulkit Samrat gets protective about Richa Chadha, says ‘Main Ali bhai ki taraf se duty pe hoon’

Pulkit Samrat gets protective about Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Fukrey 3’, was in a fun mood throughout the trailer launch of his film in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor, while to the media, joked around, shared a few anecdotes and engaged in a fun banter with his co-actors.

As the female emcee for the event complimented Pulkit’s co-actor Richa Chadha on her looks and her outfit, Pulkit told Richa in jest, “Isse thoda sambhal ke rehna, maamla kuch theek nahi lag raha mujhe.”

The female emcee too played along as she approved of the joke. Pulkit then turned to the media and said, “Main Ali bhai ki taraf se duty pe hoon”, which again sent the audience into fits of laughter.

The actor was referring to Richa’s husband and his ‘‘Fukrey’ and ‘‘Fukrey Returns’ co-actor Ali Fazal, who wasn’t present at the event as he is not part of the 3rd franchise.

Pulkit also credited the writing of the franchise and shared that the reason all the characters in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise feels relatable and relevant is the writing of the franchise.

‘Fukrey 3’ releases in cinemas on September 28.

