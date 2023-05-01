scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pune Police clamp down on A R Rahman's concert midway for flouting time limit

By Agency News Desk

Pune, May 1 (IANS) Adopting a stern approach, the Pune Police stopped midway a mega-concert of Oscar-winner music composer A.R. Rahman, disappointing his thousands in the audiences and his fans.

The incident happened late on Sunday night. The show was held at a sprawling open-air venue near the Rajbahadur Mills with several thousands of fans singing along, swaying or dancing to some of the top tunes of Rahman in his long musical journey of over 30 years.

However, at 10 p.m. sharp, a senior police officer, waving a torch on the dark stage and signalling, ordered the organisers to immediately halt the show as it was exceeding the permissible time limit.

Around that time, Rahman, 56, was himself performing his superhit number, “Chal Chhaiya, Chhaiyaa” and the cop went right up to him, pointed at his wristwatch and after apparently giving him an earful, asked that the show must end right away, to which the ace music director complied.

As some musicians apparently ignored the directive and continued to play, the peeved officer went up to one of them and warned that if they didn’t wind up, they could face the music for violating the time norms.

When the policeman went to the stage and the concert was ordered to shut down, he was greeted with huge howls of protests from the fans in the audience who were enjoying it for over two hours.

On his part, Rahman — who shot to fame with his immortal tunes in ‘Roja’ (1992), himself withdrew from the stage and quietly departed without making any fuss or comments.

Minutes later, the lights went up at the venue, the crowds continued to shriek their displeasure, but the musiconcert had ended and the place was vacated without any more untoward incident by early this morning.

–IANS

qn/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aryan Khan's directorial web debut is titled 'Stardom'
Next article
From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair
This May Also Interest You
News

From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair

News

Aryan Khan's directorial web debut is titled 'Stardom'

News

MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

News

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Revamped Avadh gallery to be tech driven

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement for MI, says Manjrekar

Technology

Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

Technology

IIT Guwahati's new method helps produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel

Sports

Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-2 at LA Championship, achieves career-best finish on LPGA Tour

Technology

Demand for AI jobs up 11% in India amid talent scarcity

Health & Lifestyle

TN to probe alleged deaths caused by dentist

Technology

Hackers selling new malware on Telegram that targets macOS users

Health & Lifestyle

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

News

David Arquette says he felt inferior during his marriage with Courteney Cox

News

Hrithik Roshan dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US