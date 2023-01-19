scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

PVR books PAT of Rs 12.93 crore for Q3

Multiplex cinema major PVR Ltd on Thursday said it closed the third quarter of FY23

By News Bureau

Multiplex cinema major PVR Ltd on Thursday said it closed the third quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 12.93 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had logged an after tax profit of Rs 12.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY22 net loss of Rs 24.53 crore) on a total income of Rs 858.96 crore (Rs 626.28 crore).

The company’s total expenses for the period under review stood at Rs 837.56 crore (Rs 664.56 crore).

Meanwhile, the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has through its verbal order, allowed the proposed scheme of amalgamation between PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure.

The company expects to complete all the legal formalities with respect to proposed merger including issue of PVR shares to Inox shareholders within the next 45 days of receipt of certified true copy of the order passed by the NCLT.

“With the verbal approval for the merger coming through from NCLT, we are tracking well within the projected timelines for the closure of the transaction. We intend to complete all the formalities within the current financial year,” Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli said in a statement.

Previous article
This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration
Next article
PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hooda supports protesting wrestling players, seeks action against culprits

Technology

Musk to lay off more Twitter employees

Technology

Microsoft hardware vertical to take biggest hit in layoffs

Technology

85% of organisations hit by ransomware in past 12 months: Report

Sports

Nothing-to-lose mentality almost got us over the line: Santner on Bracewell giving India a mighty scare

Technology

Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple

Technology

SC refuses to stay CCI order imposing Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google

News

Anushka Merchande: My home is a testament to my love for books

News

Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi to star in 90s remake of ‘Achha Sila Diya’

News

Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Technology

Samsung eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones in India this year

Technology

PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

Sports

This game has given me a lot and I don't want to relax, MI Emirates' Imran Tahir opens up on his game, CR7 celebration

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash (Ld)

Technology

Swiggy likely to lay off up to 10% of employees after performance review

Technology

Apple may not bring design changes to 2024 Mac Mini

News

Mumbai Police detain actress Rakhi Sawant for 'objectionable' posts (Ld)

News

Kay Kay Menon was swimming in sea of unknown during 'Farzi' shoot

Sports

Will see dwindling of ODIs in time to come, just Tests and T20s will be on the fore: Robin Uthappa

Sports

India Open: Injury forces Chirag-Satwik pair to withdraw from the second-round clash

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US