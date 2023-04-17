scorecardresearch
'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Ankit Raizada takes inspiration from Shahid Kapoor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Ankit Raizada, who plays Ruhaan in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, feels that there are many challenges to being a television actor.

He also disclosed that he takes inspiration from Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

About the challenging part of a daily show, Ankit said, “Serials are always hectic. We have a seven-day telecast and usually I have a lot of dialogue to deliver. So day after day, scene after scene, it gets a little drilling. And since Ruhaan’s character is going through different changes, it becomes all the more challenging. But seven-day telecast becomes too hectic.

“You have to work every single day, learn so many dialogues, and be your best for the entire 12 hours. It requires a lot of patience to be able to do that for so long. But as an actor, you thrive on the sets, so in spite of all the tough schedule, it’s worth it.”

Talking about his inspiration, Ankit said, “I love how Shahid Kapoor has taken up different characters in recent times. He has changed the ‘chocolate boy’ stigma that was synonymous with him. I want to do the same and take up roles as varied as possible.”

The actor also feels that the television industry has evolved.

“Since Covid, and with the advent of OTT platforms, even TV serials have pulled up the game. We are seeing shows like ‘Anupamaa’ which has so much relevance and has feminism at its core. We also see a thriller show like ‘Beyhadh’ getting so much popularity, where the protagonist is also the antagonist. Obviously, it’s not yet happening at a very drastic pace. But changes are happening. Even small things count,” Ankit said.

