'Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy dons 'Bharat Mata' look for I-Day episode

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In the recent episodes of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, Radha (Neeharika Roy) was in prison for being wrongly framed by the antagonist Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), so that she can prevent Radha from investigating after the actual killer of Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) first wife Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure).

On learning about Radha’s situation, protagonists of Zee TV’s popular shows ‘Rabb Se Hai Hua’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’ – Dua and Shakti rush to her rescue.

With Independence Day around the corner, they hatch a plan to help Radha escape. As a part of the Independence Day festivities inside the jail, Dua and Shakti will be seen enthralling the inmates with a spirited performance to the song ‘Des Rangila’, while Radha will be seen donning the avatar of Bharat Mata.

While shooting for this sequence, Neeharika was super excited to share screen space with Aditi Sharma (Dua) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti).

Neeharika Roy said: “I felt a strong sense of nostalgia when I walked onto the sets of the show dressed up as ‘Bharat Mata’. It reminded me of my school days when I had dressed up in a similar avatar for a fancy dress competition. Working with Aditi and Nikki was amazing – they were so enthusiastic and dedicated. When the cameras started rolling, the song ‘Des Rangila’ infused a sense of bravery, love for our country, and friendship.”

While Neeharika is very excited to get into the look of ‘Bharat Mata’ in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Dua and Shakti will be able to help Radha escape from prison. Will Radha be able to prove her innocence and reveal the identity of Tulsi’s murderer?

This special episode of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ will air on August 17 on Zee TV.

