Radhika Apte, co-passengers locked in the aerobridge at Mumbai airport

Actress Radhika Apte, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Parched’ and others, had a rather turbulent morning on Saturday even before she boarded her flight to an undisclosed location. The actress along with other passengers was stuck in the aerobridge waiting for their flight.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures showing her ordeal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

She penned a long note in the caption as she shared what all went behind the incident.

She wrote: “I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors.”

She further mentioned: “The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the chance and they are still waiting for a new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.”

She added: “I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay 🙂 now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12 p.m. all locked in. No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride.”