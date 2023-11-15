scorecardresearch
Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt-starrer ‘Sanaa’ lands in ‘Indian Panorama’ section at IFFI

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming film ‘Sanaa’, which stars Radhika Madan in the lead, is heading to the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is set to be held in Goa. The film has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria and will be screened at the festival under the ‘Indian Panorama’ category on November 23. ‘Sanaa’ deals with the subject of mental trauma and tells the story of an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Marking their presence at the premiere would be National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania, and Nikhil Khurana.

Reacting to the news, Sudhanshu Saria said: “Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honour and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news. We are excited to finally flag off our Indian journey with our premiere at IFFI and look forward to hearing what our very first Indian audience thinks of the film.”

‘Sanaa’ has been produced by Four Line Films.

Showcasing the best of world cinema and providing a platform to filmmakers and cinema talents from across the world, the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2023.

Agency News Desk
