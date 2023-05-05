scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi ki bhai kisi ki Jaan’, which marked his foray into Bollywood.

An insider says, “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences.”

“He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor”.

A dancer-choreographer and now turned actor, Raghav’s call to fame was his slow motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman’s character in the movie.

Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga’s production house and ‘Yudhra’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

–IANS

dc/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook
Next article
Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
This May Also Interest You
News

Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date

News

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Technology

Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook

News

JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

News

Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

News

Jane Fonda opens up on her struggle with body dysmorphia

News

Courteney Cox shows daughter damaged skin on her chest to warn against sunbathing

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 2 Covid deaths in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR register thrilling five-run win over SRH, keep their hopes live

Sports

Madrid Open: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches final

News

Drew Barrymore steps down as MTV Awards host in support of writers' strike

Sports

Golf: India's Chouhan lies tied fourth in Abu Dhabi in Challenge Tour event

News

Not Guilty: Jury takes little time to clear Ed Sheeran of plagiarism charge

Sports

Golf: Bhatia and Theegala chase maiden PGA Tour wins at Wells Fargo

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka surges past Sakkari to reach final

Sports

World Boxing C'ships: Narender storms into pre-quarters; Govind, Deepak move to next round, Shiva bows out (2nd ld)

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC held to 0-0 draw by Misaka United

Health & Lifestyle

Rare throat cancer surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US