scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects

Raghav Juyal will be working with Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor on not just one but two projects 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' and second one is an untitled film.

By Agency News Desk
Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects
Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects

Actor Raghav Juyal will be working with Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor on not just one but two projects ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and second one is an untitled film.

His first film with Sikhya Entertainment is ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and the second one is an untitled film. In both the projects, he will be seen playing lead roles. Raghav says working with Guneet is not just enriching but also fun.

Raghav says, “Guneet ma’am is an absolute darling. She is one of those few people in the industry who helped me out personally while I was struggling to balance two projects and not reach a place where I would burn out.”

“For example, she was one of the big factors I could juggle between ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’, since there was an overlap of schedule. In between, I was also down with dengue and she asked me to take it easy and focus on my health.”

“She is such a big name already and, after winning the Oscars, she has become a familiar name internationally too and I am grateful that she trusted me with the project.”

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, which is directed by Umesh Bisht and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, is an investigative fantasy series which goes across three decades – 1990, 2001 and 2016.

The series stars Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. He will also be seen in Excel Entertainment’s action drama Yudhra, which stars Malavika Mohan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where he will be seen doing high-intensity action.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!
Next article
Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

News

James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman: Legacy' auditions

Sports

Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League

News

Chiranjeevi is 'happy and proud' with arrival of Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl

News

Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'

News

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

News

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

News

Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after phone hits her on the face

Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US