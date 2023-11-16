scorecardresearch
Raghav Juyal teams up with action maestro Se-yeong Oh for 'Kill'

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has joined hands with Korean action director Se-yeong Oh for the upcoming movie ‘Kill’.

Oh is known for his work in films like ‘War of Arrows’, ‘Avengers – Age of Ultron’, ‘War’, ‘Fan’, and ‘SnowPiercer’.

Raghav describes working with Oh as an important moment.

“It feels like an important moment in my career as an actor, the chance to work with Se-yeong Oh is nothing short of a dream come true,” said the actor, who was last seen on screen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

“His mastery in designing action sequences is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this cinematic journey,” said Raghav, who will be stepping into the shoes of a villain for the first time.

Produced by duo Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, ‘Kill’ is a venture under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, also stars Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala.

