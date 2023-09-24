scorecardresearch
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra are now officially husband and wife

By Agency News Desk
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra _ pic courtesy twitter

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are now officially a married couple. Their marriage was solemnised on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel here in the presence of close friends and family, with the assembled paparazzi having to satisfy themselves with only long-distance shots, such as those of Raghav enjoying a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

The jaimala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m. The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti’s BFF.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.

