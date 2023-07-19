Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) A movie based on Raj Kundra’s harrowing experience in the Arthur Road jail is getting turned into a movie, where the businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband will be seen as the lead.

According to a statement, the makers are in the final stages to present a film commemorating the diverse and intense shattering experiences that Raj Kundra went through during his tenure in India’s most overcrowded Jail, Arthur Road Jail.

One of the most controversial topics, that creates a stir amongst the media, is the ongoing court case on businessman Raj Kundra over allegations to be involved in the production of porn films.

A source revealed, “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script”.

“It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view”, the source added.

