Raj Thackeray's MNS opposes Pak singer Atif Aslam’s ‘comeback’ to Bollywood

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb. 5 (IANS) Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying the red carpet’ for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on his purported “comeback” plans to croon for a Hindi film.

MNS Cinema Wing President Ameya Khopkar said that those who are gearing up to bring Aslam here based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.

“Pakistani artistes will not be tolerated here. Never. It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar, who had earlier objected to the release of a Pakistan film titled ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in December 2022, said here on Monday.

He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam.

“This was and will remain the stand of MNS. Not just Bollywood. I challenge the industries of any language in India to have any Pakistani artistes in their projects. Word of caution: DO NOT make the mistake of accepting this challenge,” said Khopkar.

As per current indications, Aslam is reportedly planning to record a romantic number for the upcoming Bollywood flick ‘Love Story of 90’s’ to be produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai.

Aslam (40), the Pakistan-born singer, lyricist, composer and actor, has recorded many songs with top Bollywood music directors for films such as ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘A Flying Jatt’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, ‘Kismet Konnection’, ‘Race’, ‘Zeher’ and ‘Kalyug’, among others.

