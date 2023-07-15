Raja Kumari showers love on Shah Rukh Khan; latter says ‘love you my thunder’

Grammy-nominated artiste Raja Kumari, who has written a high-energy, captivating rap for megastar Shah Rukh Khan for the action entertainer ‘Jawan’, has now expressed her profound love for ‘King Khan’.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian-American rapper wrote, “I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!”

Replying to her message, SRK said, “I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you.”

Raja Kumari responded to SRK’s tweet and wrote, “SRK & RK 4EVA”, with a red heart and an Indian flag emoji.

The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, brings an electrifying and dynamic element to the film. The rap encapsulates the essence of SRK in the film, serving as a testament to the star power of King Khan.

Raja Kumari’s unique style infuses the rap with an energy that perfectly complements the grand scale of ‘Jawan’.

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages