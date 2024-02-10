HomeBollywoodNews

Rajkumar Santoshi on the 'the only' film he acted in: Santosh Sivan's 'Halo'

Rajkumar Santoshi has spoken about renowned DOP Santosh Sivan, with whom he is working on ‘Lahore 1947’.

By Agency News Desk
Rajkumar Santoshi on the 'the only' film he acted in Santosh Sivan's 'Halo'
Rajkumar Santoshi | Santosh Sivan _ pic courtesy news agency

Rajkumar Santoshi has spoken about renowned DOP Santosh Sivan, with whom he is working on ‘Lahore 1947’, and said that he has directed a film titled ‘Halo’ in 1996, that was the only film the filmmaker acted in. While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shared: “We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top most cameraman in the country right now.”

The filmmaker and Sivan have previously worked in ‘Pukar’ and ‘Barsaat’.

“Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled ‘Halo’ and that was the only film I acted in,” he said.

Talking about Sivan’s ‘Halo’, the story revolves around a lonely girl named Sasha and her bond with her puppy Halo.

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ has the creative trio Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan.

“We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947,” he added.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Ghatak’. ‘Lahore, 1947’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Previous article
Sushmita Sen: I could write a book on Aarya
Next article
Park Na Rae recovering from vocal cord surgery, will resume activities next week
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US