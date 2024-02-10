Rajkumar Santoshi on the 'the only' film he acted in: Santosh Sivan's 'Halo'

Rajkumar Santoshi has spoken about renowned DOP Santosh Sivan, with whom he is working on ‘Lahore 1947’, and said that he has directed a film titled ‘Halo’ in 1996, that was the only film the filmmaker acted in. While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shared: “We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top most cameraman in the country right now.”

The filmmaker and Sivan have previously worked in ‘Pukar’ and ‘Barsaat’.

“Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled ‘Halo’ and that was the only film I acted in,” he said.

Talking about Sivan’s ‘Halo’, the story revolves around a lonely girl named Sasha and her bond with her puppy Halo.

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ has the creative trio Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan.

“We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947,” he added.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Ghatak’. ‘Lahore, 1947’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.