Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

After treating the audience with individual posters of debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, the makers of sweet love story ‘Dono’ on Friday unveiled a new poster, showcasing their chemistry.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) After treating the audience with individual posters of debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, the makers of sweet love story ‘Dono’ on Friday unveiled a new poster, showcasing their chemistry.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R Barjatya.

The teaser and individual posters opened to waves of love and warmth for the debutant artistes.

Paloma’s old-world grace and contemporary flair as Meghna charmed the audience, while Rajveer as Dev made his captivating screen presence felt.

In the new poster, together they bring an effortlessly sweet and genuine chemistry to the screen, making their debut a promising experience to look forward to.

The poster shows Rajveer’s character Dev completely lovestruck, and in awe of Paloma’s character Meghna. Dev is wearing a blue shirt, paired with beige coloured pants, flaunting his sweet smile, and giving the feels of the next chocolate boy of the B-Town.

While Paloma as Meghna is wearing a red dress with balloon sleeves, with several bracelets in one hand. She has kept her hair open in a wavy style. The look was completed with nude pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and thick eyebrows. She is blushing, with her eyes closed, and her one hand is placed on Dev’s leg.

Dev gazing at Paloma with all the love, is the proof that the tale is about innocence, and romance between the two strangers, who are bound to have one destination.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth. It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made.

Rajshri Productions, in its 75th years of legacy, is presenting a film helmed by its fourth generation.

One of the most iconic films from the production house is ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films ever made, and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

For their 59th film production ‘Dono’, Rajshri has joined forces with Jio Studios.

Produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative producer is Sooraj Barjatya.

‘Dono’ is all set to have a theatrical release soon.

