Monday, January 1, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. The couple will get married in Goa in an intimate ceremony. The couple made it official on Instagram back in October 2021. Earlier this year, Jackky Bhagnani shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far, wishing the actress on her birthday. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red carpet walks as well as on stage performances.

Jackky also penned a special note for his girlfriend, as he wrote: “On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there’s never a dull moment.”

He further mentioned: “You’re more than just my companion; you’re my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary.”

As per media reports, both Rakul and Jackky are currently enjoying their time on vacation, and plan to relax a bit before going all out in terms of festivities. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.

