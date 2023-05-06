scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rakul Preet Singh take cryotherapy in minus 15 degrees Celsius

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Ice ice baby! Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took a dip in icy-cold water in minus 15 degrees temperature.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her taking a quick dip amidst snow-capped mountains.

In the clip, Rakul is seen wearing a blue bikini as she runs from her cabin located in the middle of snowy locale and then takes a dip in icy cold water.

Rakul captioned: “Cryo in -15 degrees anyone?”

Cryotherapy is the local or general use of low temperatures in medical therapy. Cryotherapy may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. It can be a range of treatments from the application of ice packs or immersion in ice baths, to the use of cold chambers.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in ‘Indian 2’. She was last seen in ‘Chhatriwali’, a film revolving around sex education.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Actor Tiny Tom 'scared' to allow his son to make a foray into Malayalam film industry

News

Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall

Sports

Bhatia, Theegala make cut as Hatton is in three-way lead at Wells Fargo

News

Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in 'Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

News

Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'

News

Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair

Sports

Sharma makes cut comfortably, lies 19th in Italian Open, Pavon leads field

News

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

News

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

Sports

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

Sports

KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

News

Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Technology

Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth

Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Sports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US