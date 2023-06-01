scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rakul Preet Singh’s plan B was MBA in fashion, but ‘luckily,’ she ‘didn’t have to do that’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen in the streaming film 'Chhatriwali', and the recent Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Boo', has shared that she always had a contingency plan if things didn't work out for her on the acting front.

By Agency News Desk
Rakul Preet Singh's plan B was MBA in fashion, but 'luckily,' she 'didn't have to do that'
Rakul Preet Singh's plan B was MBA in fashion, but 'luckily,' she 'didn't have to do that'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen in the streaming film ‘Chhatriwali’, and the recent Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Boo’, has shared that she always had a contingency plan if things didn’t work out for her on the acting front.

The actress recently graced an episode of the podcast ‘The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor’ by IVM Podcasts where she spoke of her Plan B.

She said: “When I moved to Bombay. I was 20 and that’s it. I’m a Maths graduate, so I had told myself I will give it (acting) a try for 2 years and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll get back to my studies. That’s the reason I completed my graduation. The first film happened when I was in college.”

She further mentioned: “But, I fell short of attendance and then I was like no, let me finish my college. So yeah I gave myself 2 years, luckily things worked out. But Plan B was that I would do an MBA in Fashion but, luckily I didn’t have to do that, it worked out.”

She also shared that discipline helped her shape her career to a large extent. The actress comes from an army family as her father is an Army officer. Hence, discipline is naturally ingrained in her conduct.

She further mentioned: “Whatever I have done in my life from being a complete outsider, not knowing a soul in the industry is due to my discipline. When I started out. I didn’t know how I would crack it, or what the way was going to be. I just figured the route on the way, but I was disciplined.”

“I knew that this is the amount of work I have to put in. When I was not working, I was auditioning. I had a timetable even then. I always believe if you put in those many hours, the universe will make it happen for you. Because you are giving that intention that it is happening,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mahesh babu’s Guntur Kaaram teaser out
Next article
Stokes' ability to fully fulfil that all-rounder function is absolutely critical: Michael Atherton
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society’

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US