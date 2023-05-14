scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh unite yet again for 'iSmart Shankar' sequel

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 14 (IANS) Nearly four years after the release of the blockbuster sci-fi drama, ‘iSmart Shankar’, Telugu star Ram Pothineni and producers Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur have come together again, this time for the sequel, ‘Double iSmart’.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie, which will be released in theatres on Maha Shivaratri, March 8, 2024. The title and the movie’s release date were announced on Sunday, a day before Ram’s birthday (May 15).

To be made under the Puri Connects banner, the movie is the sequel to ‘iSmart Shankar’. The makers say ‘Double iSmart’ will “double the mass and double the entertainment”.

The title poster of ‘Double iSmart’ shows trishuls with blood marks on them. The poster drops enough hints about the storyline of the sequel.

‘Double iSmart’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Puri Jagannadh, whose reputation as a hitmaker took a beating with his last pan-India release, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’, has penned the story of ‘Double iSmart’. According to the makers, it’ll be an ambitious film backed by a big budget and highest technical standards.

–IANS

ms/srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australia men's team to host Pak, Windies in 2023/24 home summer; women's side to face West Indies, SA
Next article
IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties, Anuj Rawat's cameo lift RCB to 171/5 against RR
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RFDL 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan bag third place with 5-1 win over Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties, Anuj Rawat's cameo lift RCB to 171/5 against RR

Sports

Australia men's team to host Pak, Windies in 2023/24 home summer; women's side to face West Indies, SA

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders 'need to think about' future of Narine, Russell, says Yusuf Pathan

Health & Lifestyle

Need for wastewater surveillance exceeds Covid virus, say experts

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala woman medico murder: Accused has no mental issues, say doctors

News

Shania signs intimate part of fan; says 'There's a first time for everything'

Sports

IPL 2023: We should have been sitting high on the points table, says SRH coach Lara

News

Swedish singer Loreen wins Eurovision for the second time since 2012

News

Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh to star in 'Neerja….Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Sports

Sudirman Cup: India loses to Chinese Taipei 1-4 in opening Group C tie

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

News

Helen Mirren credits Vin Diesel for convincing her to join Instagram

News

Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't hurt our feelings MS Dhoni; you should continue playing, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Upasana decided to have child after being 'emotionally prepared to give love'

News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US