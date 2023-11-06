scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor collaborates with Arijit Singh for musical magic ‘Satranga’

By Editorial Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh, two giants in the world of entertainment, created an iconic and unforgettable moment when Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance during Arijit Singh’s concert. While Arijit treated the fans with the live version of ‘Satranga’ from ‘Animal’, the unexpected sight of Ranbir Kapoor joining him set the stage on fire.

Witnessing the two together in one frame and stage sure did send shockwaves of excitement through the crowd, leaving them cheering for more. It was a magical and historic moment, marking not only the first live performance of ‘Satranga’ by Arijit but also the first time the two luminaries shared the stage. Satranga has already garnered immense love from fans and that was evident during the vibrant concert.

The collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh has consistently resulted in musical magic, and their presence together was nothing short of sensational. As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Animal,’ this surprise appearance has only heightened the anticipation, leaving us with the promise of more musical and cinematic brilliance from this dynamic duo.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

