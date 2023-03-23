scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in 2007 with 'Saawariya'

By News Bureau

Ranbir made his acting debut in 2007 with ‘Saawariya’. He was then seen in hits such as ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Wake Up Sid!’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

Asked about when did he feel he’s a star, Ranbir told IANS: “My first film itself was a very big disaster, the disaster-ness was celebrated but somewhere as an actor and artiste I had a deep conviction that flops and hits won’t matter to me. That gave me confidence.”

“I have never felt competitive towards anybody. I have never felt that I am better or worse than anybody. I feel like I am running my own race. I feel like I have very strong views on how and what I want to do in my life, the kind of films I want to do.”

“The kind of characters I want to portray and of course I am going to see a lot of failures.”

Ranbir believes that “failures have always taught me more than my successes.”

“Whenever your films work, I promise you the only feeling you get is ‘phew!’ till the next one. But when you have failure, you understand, you introspect and come to perspective.”

He added: “I have had a very blessed 15 year career and I have a lot of self confidence in myself that I am the best ofcourse I don’t like to put that energy out and say it but I tell myself I am the best because that keeps me going.”

Before making it big as a Bollywood star, Ranbir worked behind the camera as an assistant director for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 film ‘Black’ starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Does behind the camera experience gives more edge to an actor?<br> <br>Ranbir said: “More than being in a film school, I learnt from being on a film set. When I assisted Mr Bhansali in ‘Black’ that one year period that taught me so much about movies. I was seeing actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji perform. I was seeing Mr Bhansali direct a movie.”

That experience really “grounded” Ranbir.

He added: “I come from a little bit of a sheltered film family so going out – and Mr Bhansali is a hard task master, if you make a mistake he will reprimand you in front of everybody – I think that kind of training was important for someone like me. So, it prepared me for any failure in the world.”

Previous article
Naushad Khan to collaborate with Darshan Raval for a new music video
Next article
What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

Others

Naushad Khan to collaborate with Darshan Raval for a new music video

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US