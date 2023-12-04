Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ dominates global box-office, ahead of ‘Napoleon,’ ‘Hunger Games’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s recently released film ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has not just set the Indian box-office on fire but has also emerged as the Number 1 film globally surpassing the likes of ‘Napoleon’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ with $42.1 million, according to data published by ComScore.

The film, which is gore galore and credits Ranbir as a superstar, features Ranbir in dual roles. It released across 38 global territories. The worldwide gross total includes $6.1 million in North America where it was released across 850 locations and opened at Number 7, reports Variety.

In ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor plays the son of India’s richest man (portrayed by Anil Kapoor) who takes on an antagonist played by Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna.

Like Reddy’s previous films, the Telugu-language ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2017) and its Hindi-language remake ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019), ‘Animal’ is a study of toxic masculinity.

As per Variety, in second position, Ridley Scott’s Apple Original Films-produced and Sony Pictures-distributed action epic ‘Napoleon’ collected $35.7 million worldwide, including $28.6 million internationally. It now has a global total of $137 million.

‘Napoleon’ is playing on more than 21,500 screens in 63 markets. The key market still to release is South Korea, where it releases on December 6. In third place, Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ grossed an estimated $29.4 million globally from 88 territories over the weekend, taking its international total to $123 million and the global gross to $244 million.

In fourth position, ‘Renaissance’, a concert film written, directed and produced by Beyonce, earned $27.4 million, including $6.4 million internationally and $21 million in North America where it opened as the No. 1 title. The film is playing in 88 territories. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s ‘Wish’ with $26.2 million from 34 territories, including $18.8 million internationally and $7.4 million in North America for a global gross of $81.5 million.