Ranbir Kapoor’s female fan breaches security and climbs the stage to grab him during the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar event

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He enjoys a massive female fan base. Recently, he attended a college event as part of promotions for the film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

But, the actor was taken by surprise when an emotional female fan of his breached the actor’s security cordon mid-event and got onto the stage.

While many videos from the event have already been shared on the actor’s fan pages, a new clip shows how a fan suddenly breached Ranbir’s security and climbed onto the stage, and grabbed the actor.

While Ranbir was taken by surprise as his security moved in, he handled the moment with grace. The actor hugged the emotional fan before she was made to move away from the stage.