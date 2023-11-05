Randeep Hooda to tie nuptial knot with Lin Laishram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry actress and his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram by the end of November, claimed a source close to the ‘Sarbjit’ fame star on Sunday. A source close to Randeep exclusively told IANS: “It’s true. Randeep is getting married to Lin by the end of this month. The couple was in a relationship for past many years.”

“However, the wedding venue is yet to be decided. It will be a close knit ceremony, and will be attended by his family and friends,” the source said.

The source further added: “The reception will be a grand affair, and is likely to take place either in Mumbai or New Delhi.”

Lin hails from Manipur. She was seen in movies like ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’, and most recently ‘Jaane Jaan’.

On the work front, Randeep next has ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, and ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’.