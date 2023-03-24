Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin on ‘Dada’ Pradeep Sarkar’s demise

Rani Mukerji who has worked with Dada Pradeep Sarkar on multiple projects expressed her grief. She said, “I’m very very shocked by the news of Dada’s passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him. We were planning to meet this week when I got back but it is just so unexpected. His wife (Panchali boudi) called me at 4 am when this happened, it is really sad and shocking that dada has passed away like this.”

She further revealed that, “Boudi had informed me that he was on remission and he was all ok. He was also shooting these last few days so I don’t know how it all transpired in just a matter of a few hours. I’m sure everybody who knows Dada will feel his loss deeply the way I’m feeling it. I had a great connection with him, we’ve done a lot of work together over the years, so it’s literally like losing a family member. My heart goes out to Boudi, Ronno and Raya as they were a very close-knit family and to all the people who worked in Dada’s production house and those who have been attached to him over the years. It’s going to be a great loss for them.”

“So I’m really very saddened by this because I was meant to meet him soon so I feel terrible about it. You never realise how life is so unpredictable, you speak to a person and the next thing you know is that the person is not there. I will hold on to my last memory of him being so happy and excited for me as he had called me to share the feedback that he was getting for my film and me from all over,” Rani concluded.

On the similar lines, Rani Mukerji’s co-star in late Pradeep Sarkar’s film, Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared his sentiments for Dada. He said, “Woke up to the extremely sad news of passing away of Pradeep Dada. I will always remember him with eternal gratitude as the man who trusted me with Mardaani. He was a maestro whose experience and guidance gave me the confidence to act to my fullest potential in my debut film. He mentored and then gave me space to create a part and in this trust lay his genius.”

He further said, “I remember being extremely nervous on day one of shoot. It was a production heavy day, we were holding up traffic and there were a 100 junior artists on set. An intimidating environment for a first timer. After my first take I waited with bated breath as he watched the monitor. After what seemed like an eternity, he yelled out for the entire set to hear, “that was great!”. Just that validation from your first director still rings in my ears when I walk on to a set to this day. He was a visionary par excellence, ahead of his time. He lives on in the films he created. May he rest in peace.