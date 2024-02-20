HomeBollywoodNews

Ranveer Singh just ‘loves’ Deepika Padukone’s BAFTA look

Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to praise his better half Deepika Padukone

By Agency News Desk
Ranveer Singh just 'loves' Deepika Padukone's BAFTA look
Ranveer Singh | Deepika Padukone | BAFTA - pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to praise his better half Deepika Padukone and this time too he complimented the actress’s look from the recently concluded BAFTA award event.

Ranveer took to the comment section of international photographer Greg Williams, who shared a bunch of monochrome pictures from BAFTA, where Deepika was a presenter.

In a slew of photographs, there was an image of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star and Ranveer couldn’t stop himself commenting on it.

The actor wrote: “Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! Heart emoji.. Ugh her smile (melting emoji).”

Ranveer then shared a bunch of sparkling emojis on Deepika’s profile, where she had shared the first look from the event.

The actress had chosen a shimmery silver saree by ace couturier Sabyasachi.

Deepika presented the honour of Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’ at the BAFTA Awards.

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the centre stage for an international award event. Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song ‘Nattu Nattu’ from the movie ‘RRR’.

Previous article
From ball boy to Punjab Kings’ new signing: Ashutosh Sharma ready to set IPL ablaze
Next article
Previous govts involved in some of the biggest scams: Union Minister
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US