Ranveer Singh Malik ‘Radha Mohan’ role goes grey

Television actor Ranveer Singh Malik, who plays Rahul in the TV show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’, has recently turned negative in the family drama. He says he is enjoying the “negativity in him”.

The actor said: “As in the story our family is bankrupt and we are poor now. We suffer everyday challenges. And as everyone cannot survive in poverty. So my role is not ready to accept new challenges.”

“As I was someone who always enjoyed luxury. So now I keep blaming Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) for the situation. And I want to prove him wrong infront of everyone so I keep spying him and plot against him.”

Ranveer added: “I’m enjoying the negativity in me. As I feel when you play an antagonist the role becomes more challenging and promising. You get to play with the role. You enjoy shooting more,” he added.

Ranveer says in real life he’s strong enough to deal with situations.

The actor continued: “My father is a police and I was brought up in a strict environment. They made me learn the value and respect the luxury. I’m hardworking and trying to get everything by my own today instead of eyeing my father’s saving. They support me every way but want me to overcome my struggles by myself. And I agree to this, I’m very much sure my achievements will be victory of my parents.”

Ranveer is known for featuring in shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ (2013), ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ (2021). And previously he was seen sharing screen with former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam in the Haryanvi video song, ‘AC Lagwade…’