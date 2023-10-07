Ranveer Singh meets Michael B Jordan, Mark Cuban

Bollywood superstar and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh was seen at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 for the second consecutive year. A true fan of basketball and the NBA, Ranveer’s energy and passion could be seen both on and off court.

Last year around, Ranveer was seen teaching Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shaquille O’Neal and Trae Young his signature dance moves and bhangra at the games and this year we’re not surprised to see him groove to some desi beats with Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns. He also had his fan-boy moment when he was gifted a signed jersey by Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert.

Ranveer was seen in conversation with owner of the Dallas Mavericks, renowned businessman, and fellow Indiana University alumnus Mark Cuban. In addition, Ranveer shared candid moments with renowned actor Michael B Jordan, former Italian footballer Alessandro Del Piero, NBA Hall of Famer and 2x NBA Champion Ray Allen and 4x NBA All-Star and 3x All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončic, among others. Safe to say, Ranveer sure had a ‘ball’ at the Abu Dhabi Games 2023.

As for the exciting on-court action, Timberwolves topped Mavericks 111-99 in the preseason opener game 1. Game 2 will be broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 7, on JioCinema & Sports18 – 1HD at 9:30PM IST. Stay tuned!