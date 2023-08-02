scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh’s Nana dancing to  ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ at 93

Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures and videos clips with his grandfather

By Shweta Ghadashi
We can’t thank Ranveer Singh enough for blessing our Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness.

Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures and videos clips with his grandfather. In the first picture, Ranveer’s grandfather can be seen posing with him dressed in a ‘Team Rocky’ t-shirt.

The second slide features the duo dancing to Jhumka Gira Re together. In the third slide of the carousel post, Ranveer’s nanaji says, “Tikki choro tequila lao.”

Ranveer Singh captioned the post, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing.” Ranveer Singh plays Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres last week

