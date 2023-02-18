scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck

A picture of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in which he can be seen along with 'Gone Girl' star Ben Affleck has gone viral on the Internet.

By News Bureau

A picture of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in which he can be seen along with ‘Gone Girl’ star Ben Affleck has gone viral on the Internet. The actor was in the US to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023. Ranveer Singh represented NBA India at the sporting event, which was held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah in the US.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star was joined by ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.

Affleck, who is known for his work in films like ‘Argo’ and ‘Good Will Hunting’, introduced all the players in the celebrity match.

Ranveer played for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Team Dwyane took home the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game winner’s trophy.

The star-studded roster for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game included five-time Kane Brown, 21 Savage, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star Janelle Monae, Cordae, Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon-actor Nicky Jam, and wrestler The Miz.

