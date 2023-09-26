Rasika Dugal, Richa Moorjani meet at CSAFF's ‘East Meets West' panel

Actresses Rasika Dugal and Richa Moorjani recently met at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) 2023, as part of its ‘East Meets West’ panel. Rasika Dugal said that this moment felt like a personal victory to her.

Penning a note on her Instagram with a picture of Richa Moorjani by her side, Rasika wrote: “So much to talk about… and laugh about with @richamoorjani @samratsee @aparshakti_khurana… chatting and comparing notes on our journeys.”

She added: “So happy to see the mainstream work that South Asian actors are now doing. It felt like a personal victory to see @richamoorjani surrounded by an enthusiastic gang of #NeverHaveIEver fans!”

She wrote: “Someone cast all of us together! Thank you @csaffestival for bringing us together for the ‘ East meets West’ panel.”

As Indian cinema is making its way around the world and making its imprint felt throughout the world, including with Western audiences, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 was a celebration of the rising power of India entertainment.

Attending the festival, Rasika Dugal’s meeting with the ‘Never Have I Ever’ was not a coincidence as she went to the festival for the North American Premiere of her film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

At the end, the actress opened up a panel discussion about the gig which was titled ‘East Meets West’.

Featuring prominent actors from various continents, ‘East Meets West’ saw a whole together unexpected meeting of ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Never Have I Ever’; as ‘Beena’ and ‘Kamala’, the characters of the two actresses from the respective shows met each other.

The two were present on the panel along with other actors such as Aparshakti Khuranaand Samrat Chakrabarti. The meet-up of these two was enough to make the fans of the two shows go-all-gaga.

On the work front, Rasika Dugal has a roster of projects lined up, including sports drama ‘Spike’, ‘Fairy Folk’ which is an improvisational comedy, ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 and ‘Little Thomas’.