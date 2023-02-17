scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raveena Tandon posts childhood pics as she remembers father on birthday

Raveena Tandon shared a string of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon

By News Bureau

Actress Raveena Tandon shared a string of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon, who passed away last year, on his birth anniversary.

In her video collage featuring throwback photographs and new images with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photograph of her daughter Rasha posing with her grandfather.

Raveena captioned: “Happy Birthday, papa. Miss you.”

The first picture in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in her father’s arms. The second photograph showed Raveena wearing a dress as her father carried her in his arms and they posed for the camera. She also posted a couple of solo photos of her father from recent events.

Raveena’s daughter held her grandfather’s hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the montage. Her father passed away at the age of 87 in February last year.

Previous article
'Namaami Namaami' from 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is a divine song
Next article
DiCaprio wants a 'mature' partner to ditch reputation of dating younger women
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US