scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Raveena Tandon was feted with India's 4th highest civilian honour, Padmi Shri, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for her contribution to Indian cinema.

By Agency News Desk
Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win
Raveena Tandon feted with Padmi Shri, at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Actress Raveena Tandon was recently feted with India’s fourth highest civilian honour, Padmi Shri, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for her contribution to Indian cinema. However, a section of Internet users trolled the actress questioning the win. Now the actress has responded to the trolls saying that she will choose silence as she doesn’t want to give any importance to them.

Hitting back at the trolls the actress said that she is not bothered about people with a following of not more than 20 as they come with their own agenda. She said: “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of a few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work.”

The actress further said: “They only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful (wishes).”

Talking about the Padma awards ceremony, the actress and her family attended the gilded ceremony which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Previous article
AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours
Next article
CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

Sports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US