scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rebecca Romijn reveals why she chose to stay silent on alleged sexual harassment by 'X-Men' directors

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) ‘X-Men’ actress Rebecca Romijn, who plays the role of Mystique in the older Fox movies, has said that she didn’t speak out about the misconduct allegations against ‘X-Men’ directors, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner, because others had already done so.

In an interview with The Independent, the actress said that she chose to remain silent about the chaotic on-set behaviour and allegations of sexual misconduct against Bryan Singer because she didn’t feel like there was anything left to say, as her colleagues had already been outspoken about the whole affair.

She said, quoted by The Hollywood Reporter: “Yeah, I kind of just… I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs,” she said. “I’m not gonna… I don’t need to say anything else.”

During the interview, Romijn also shared her experience on working with Singer who in a 2019 piece in ‘The Atlantic’ was accused by four individuals of sexual misconduct, including one allegation of rape, with teenage boys. Singer denied all allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, and settled a 2017 lawsuit with Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2019, who alleged the filmmaker sexually assaulted him in 2002 during a party in Seattle.

Romijn went on to call Singer a “fantastic filmmaker” and that she’s grappled with how to discuss the more positive associations of her time with him as a director.

“It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things,” she said. “There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it. And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Romijn added that she ultimately didn’t “want to throw anyone under the bus except for ‘X-Men 3: The Last Stand’ director Brett Ratner, whom she says she “was not happy working with.

“But he’s been canceled,” she continued. “I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with — and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner.”

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arijit Singh to croon new version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from 'Gadar 2'
Next article
'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' to bring stormy romance with Kunal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi
This May Also Interest You
News

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' to bring stormy romance with Kunal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi

News

Arijit Singh to croon new version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from 'Gadar 2'

Technology

Google releases fix for 3 actively exploited bugs for Android

News

'Indiana Jones' actress Karen Allen says she found the final chapter of Indy and Marion Ravenwood bittersweet

News

'India's Got Talent 10' slated to premiere on July 29

News

Scent of memories: Mohit Dagga is a proud owner of over 100 perfumes

News

Director and producer are most 'crucial' for Vidya Balan while choosing a film

News

Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US