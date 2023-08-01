scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rekha hugs Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Manish Malhotra hosted a house party, which was attended by veteran actress Rekha along with young stars Parineeti Chopra

By Agency News Desk
Rekha hugs Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s house party
Rekha hugs Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Bollywood’s ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a house party, which was attended by veteran actress Rekha along with young stars Parineeti Chopra, and Janhvi Kapoor. Manish is known for hosting grand house parties for his industry friends, at his Mumbai residence.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared the glimpses of one such evening at his home. In the string of photos, we can see, Manish hosting the beautiful women- including Rekha, Janhvi, Parineeti, Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan.

Rekha is looking her stylish best in a black co-ord set, paired with a black-and-white striped headband and black round sunglasses. She completed the look with her iconic red lips. She is hugging Janhvi from behind for the photos.

On the other hand, Janhvi looked beautiful in a white dress, with balloon sleeves. She kept her hair open, and completed the attire with no-makeup look. Her younger sister Khushi donned a black crop top and paired it with a blue denim jeans. She completed the look with a watch, black handbag, and no-makeup. Parineeti also opted for a black co-ord set, her hair tied in a ponytail, and minimal makeup.

Manish captioned the photos as, “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love”.

Parineeti also shared a picture with Rekha, wherein, both are seen cutely hugging each other. Fans took to the comment section, and heaped praises on the senior actor Rekha. They wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town Rekha”, “Rekha looks cooler than Kapoor girls”, “Eyes on Rekha ji”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manish has recently launched his new collection at a Couture show. Janhvi was last seen as Nisha in ‘Bawaal’, alongside Varun Dhawan. She has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’ in her kitty.

Parineeti will be next seen in ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Khushi will be seen with Suhana Khan in ‘The Archies’. While, Rekha was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’, in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DC Open: Monfils returns to the circuit with a first-round win over Fratangelo
Next article
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b’day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘VD13’
This May Also Interest You
News

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

News

SRK lip-synced first time in three languages for 'Jawan' song

Health & Lifestyle

Fit-tech startup beatXP set to raise $50 mn, say sources

Technology

Lenovo launches new gaming laptop series 'LOQ' in India

News

Sushmita Sen, Shreegauri Sawant bonded over a 'common' factor, reveal 'Taali' creators

Technology

Lenovo working on Windows PC gaming handheld 'Legion Go': Report

Sports

If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

News

Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Technology

PayU sells its GPO biz to Rapyd for $610 mn, sets eyes on India

Sports

Cummins rues 'missed opportunities' after 2-2 draw but proud of retaining the Ashes

News

Neha Joshi met her BFF during house hunting in Mumbai

Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US