Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary

By Pooja Tiwari
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. While his passing away still continues to remain a mystery, his loved ones remember him and miss him a little more today as it’s his death anniversary.

Today on the third death anniversary of SSR, social media is buzzing with videos and pictures of the star remembering him. But the one post that has our attention is of Rhea Chakraborty Scroll down to check it out.

It’s been three years since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, and his ex girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, wishes ‘he was here’. Sushant died on June 14, 2020, leaving his fans, friends and family shocked. Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time of Sushant’s passing.

Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta
