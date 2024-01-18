Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal jet off to Park City for premiere of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ at Sundance Film Fest

Actors and now producers, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, at the Sundance Film Festival. The two have eagerly left for Park City, Utah, in the US, ready to showcase their production on the international stage.

The date is set for this prestigious moment and the world premiere is on Saturday (January 20).

The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, unfolds a gripping tale set in a boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India.

Richa expressed her excitement, saying, “Getting m through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi as a director and the rank newcomers as actors. Kani, the world has witnessed her brilliance again in ‘Killer Soup’. I feel blessed”.

The storyline follows the rebellious awakening of a 16-year-old girl played by Preeti Panigrahi, intricately woven with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experience portrayed by the talented Kani Kusruti. The film also stars Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

Ali added: “As new founders, we’re exploring new worlds through new stories, Sundance happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon. I am thrilled that we get to share our creation with the world. Also very glad to be blessed with such an amazing jury on world competition that’s gona watch ‘Girls Will Be Girls’.